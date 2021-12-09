Raeisi, Erdogan stress coop. on economic ties, terrorism

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation on Wednesday to stress joint and serious cooperation in the fields of economy and fighting terrorism.

"The main way to fight terrorism is to respect the sovereignty of countries, and considering the brilliant history of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism, we welcome the cooperation of all countries in the fight against terrorism," President Ebrahim Raeisi told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday on the phone.

Iran, China discuss Vienna talks on JCPOA

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held a telephone conversation with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu on Wednesday evening to discuss Vienna talks on the JCPOA.

During the talk, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani referred to the wide range of bilateral cooperation and consistency of positions between the two countries on many international issues including Vienna talks and appreciated Beijing's support for the Islamic Republic of Iran on important issues such as prioritizing the removal of illegal US sanctions and also getting guarantee by Iran.

Iran sets five preconditions in Vienna talks: report

Informed sources announced that Iranian delegation has set five conditions in the Vienna talks.

Iranian delegation, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and top nuclear negotiator, has set five conditions in Vienna talks, Al Mayadeen quoted informed sources as saying.

Iran's first demand in Vienna talks is the removal of all JCPOA-related sanctions and also the removal of sanctions under other titles, the sources announced.

Iran’s iron-related products exports hit $4.5b in 8 months

IRICA spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said exports of various Iron-related products hit $4.5 billion accounting for 14% of total exports of Iran in the first 8 months of the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 21 to 21 Nov., 2021).

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for Iranian customs administration (IRICA) said on Wednesday, manufacturing and exports of Iron and Iron-related products during the first 8 months of the Iranian calendar year 1400 (Mar. 21 to Nov. 21, 2021) witnessed growth, adding that more than $4.5 billion worth of products were exported that accounted for 14.5% of the total exports valued at $31 billion.

Iran offers condolences to India over tragic helicopter crash

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed grief over the Wed. deadly crash of a helicopter in India.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh offered condolences to India over the tragic helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board lost their lives.

Iran wins Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain with 122 medals

Iranian young para-athletes became champions of the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games held in Bahrain after winning 122 medals.

The Iranian young para athletes topped the medal table of the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games held in Bahrain after winning 44 gold medals, 53 silvers and 25 bronzes.

Thai para-athletes also shone in the competitions and came second with 33 (gold), 25 (silver) and 17 (bronze) medals.

Iranian president may visit Russia early next year: Putin

The Russian president said Wed. that his invitation to the Iranian president might have been accepted and that President Raeisi will visit Moscow early next year.

According to Sputnik news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that the Iranian president may visit Russia at the beginning of next year.

Iran Parl. speaker arrives in Turkey to attend PUIC Conf.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Turkish city of Istanbul on Wed. evening to participate in meeting of the 16th Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference.

Upon his arrival to Turkish capital, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iranian Parliament Speaker was welcomed by Osman Nuri Gülaçar, Chairman of the Turkey-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Ghalibaf:

"Comprehensive document on Iran-Turkey coop. is finalizing"

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf said that Iran and Turkey have very good and expandable bilateral relations, adding that the comprehensive document on cooperation between Iran and Turkey is finalizing.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian parliament made the remarks at Tehran's Mehrabad airport while talking to reporters before embarking on a trip to Turkey to attend the 16th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference.

Iranian education min. tours Cairo to attend ICESCO conf.

The Iranian Minister of Education traveled to Cairo to attend the 14th Session of the General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The Iranian Minister of Education Yousef Nouri arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Wednesday to attend the 14th Session of the General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

Illegal US sanctions threatening world maritime security: PMO

Chief Executive of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said that illegal US sanctions imposed by the United States, as one of members of International Maritime Organization (IMO), on Iran are jeopardizing maritime security.

Ali-Akbar Safaei made the remarks on Wednesday at the 32nd meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which was held virtually.

Iran’s Geraei, Zare named best wrestlers of 2021

The two Iranian wrestlers Mohammad Reza Geraei and Amir Zare have been named United World Wrestling’s Breakthrough Performance of the Year award winners, according to UWW.

The Olympic and World gold medalist Mohammadreza Geraei in the 67 kg category and Amir Zare holding an Olympic bronze medal and a World gold medal in 125 kg category were chosen as the best performance wrestlers of 2021.

Informal meetings on JCPOA started in Vienna: Ulyanov

Ahead of the Thursday resumption of the new round of the Vienna talks, some informal JCPOA-related meetings have already started in the Austrian capital, senior Russian diplomat at Vienna talks announced.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced, "Informal meetings in preparation for the resumption of the seventh round of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA have already started."

