Leader:

Arrogant powers delighted by suffering of Iranian people

Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the arrogant powers’ joy at the suffering of the Iranian people has been manifested in events such as imposing a “medical embargo on the Iranian nation”.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei meets with Iranian nurses and the families of martyred health workers who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19 on the occasion of the National Nurse Day which is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (PBUH).

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab, the daughter of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (PBUH).

US convoys come under attack in Iraq’s Babil, Al Nasiriyah

Iraqi news sources reported that US military logistics convoys were targeted in Babil and al-Nasiriyah in Iraq on Sunday.

An hour ago, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraqi province of Babil, Sabereen News reported.

Another US military logistics convoy was later targeted in the Iraqi city of Al-Nasiriyah, the report added.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Top Iranian negotiator talks of progress in Vienna talks

The lead Iranian negotiator in the Vienna talks has said that "Good progress has been made in the negotiation process," adding that the Zionists are trying to undermine the negotiations.

Ali Bagheri Kani, the head of the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions made the comments in an interview with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV on Sunday afternoon.

The negotiations in recent days have been more focused on resolving the disputes to accelerate reaching an agreement.

EU demands slowing down pace of Vienna talks: source

A source close to the Iranian delegation to the Vienna talks said the Europeans were trying to impose demands beyond the nuclear deal's terms.

The source, who wanted not to be named, told Al-Jazeera that the three European countries had made excessive demands that had slowed down the negotiation process

Gen. Hajizadeh:

West cannot do a damn thing against Iran in military areas

According to the IRGC Aerospace Force Commander, Westerners have realized that they can not do a damn thing against Iran in military fields; therefore, they resort to modern ways to achieve their colonial goals.

Addressing the commanders, professors, and students of Imam Hossein University on Sunday, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said that in the past the Americans used to wage wars on slave people.

Iran becomes vice-champion of world par-taekwondo c'ships

The Iranian men's national para-taekwondo team came in second place at the world championship in Turkey.

The ninth edition of the World Parakwando Championships, hosted by Istanbul, Turkey, started yesterday (Saturday, December 11th) with the participation of 264 para athletes from 41 countries and ended today (Sunday).

Iran's Nabavi claims gold in World Para Taekwondo C'ship

Iranian athlete Mahtab Nabavi seized a gold medal in the 2021 World Para-Taekwondo Championships Saturday night.

In the -57kg K41 final match, the Iranian athlete defeated Turkey’s Fatma Atilmis to win a gold medal.

Iranian taekwondo players Fatemeh Dodangeh in the women’s -52kg K44 and Saeid Sadeghianpour in the men’s -63 K44 failed to win the medal.

Raeisi:

Budget bill for next year aims at ensuring economic stability

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said on Sunday that the budget bill presented to the Parliament for the next Iranian year of 1401 (starting on March 21, 2022) is aimed at ensuring economic stability.

Speaking on Sunday at the Iranian Parliament while presenting the 1401 budget bill, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said, "I hope that the richness of the 1401 budget bill will be increased with the help of the representatives, and God willing, the bill will be presented to them and solve the country's problems."

Iran among few states producing high-tech turbine, generator

According to the Iranian energy minister, Iran is one of the few countries in the world that produces high-technological electrical equipment, turbines, and generators.

Iran enjoys many potentials to export electricity and its equipment to the countries of the region, the Iranian Minister of Energy said, speaking in the meeting of the Ambassador of the Republic of Iran to neighboring countries.

E3 throws wrench into Vienna talks

With the Vienna talks running up against technical roadblocks, the E3 has resorted to a series of bullying measures ranging from pressuring other parties to brandishing referral of Iran’s nuclear binder to intl. institutions.

Pakistan ANF cmdr. to discuss anti-narcotic coop. in Tehran

The commander of the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has departed for Tehran on Sunday to discuss with Iranian officials strengthening cooperation in the fight against illicit drug trafficking.

Atmosphere in Vienna talks 'positive': Russian diplomat

Russian diplomat at Vienna talks criticized the comments of some analysts and journalists about the talks underway in the Austrian capital, saying that the atmosphere in the talks in Vienna is "positive.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said that the current atmosphere of negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 group is 'positive'.

