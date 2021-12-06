Foreign Ministry:

US reluctance to drop sanctions Vienna talks' main challenge

Iranian Foreign Ministry in its Twitter account wrote that it is crystal clear that the US reluctance to fully drop the sanctions is the main challenge for the progress of Vienna talks.

"It is crystal clear that the US reluctance to fully drop the sanctions is the main challenge for the progress of negotiations," wrote the Iranian Foreign Ministry in its Twitter account on Sunday.

Iran crowned at para weightlifting world c'ships in Georgia

The national Iranian para weightlifting team have won the title of the world championship in Georgia after winning seven medals.

The national Iranian para weightlifting team had participated in the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia with 13 athletes in the men's section.

FM stresses drawing outlook for Iran-Kyrgyz ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has told a visiting Kyrgyz official that the two nations need to draw a long-term prospect for their future relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Vice Chairman of the Security Council of Kyrgyz Republic Taalatbek Masadykov held a meeting in Tehran on Sunday.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian explained the policy of the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the neighbors.

Raeisi expresses hope Iran, Thailand to expand relations

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hope that the historical and strong relations between Iran and Thailand will continue to deepen and expand in the interests of the people of the two countries in all fields.

In a message sent to the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn, Raeisi congratulated the National Day of the country to him and the Thai people.

Kyrgyzstan interested in enhancing ties with Iran: official

Vice Chairman of the Security Council of Kyrgyz Republic Taalatbek Masadykov has expressed the willingness of his country to enhance relations with Iran on a Tehran visit.

During a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in Tehran on Sunday, Taalatbek Masadykov, Vice Chairman of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan expressed his country's interest in enhancing relations with the new government in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Big arms trafficking network dismantled in southwest Iran

The IRGC intelligence forces in the southwestern province of Khuzestan have dismantled a big arms trafficking network.

The intelligence forces of Hazrate Valiasr IRGC base in Khuzestan Province said in a statement on Sunday that a large arms trafficking network whose members were trying to smuggle weapons through the southwestern borders to arm rioters and thugs inside the country to create insecurity and disturb public order was identified and dismantled.

Call for works in Mashhad International Urban Arts Festival

In the 14th year of the "Mashhad International Urban Arts Festival" in addition to domestic works of art, it has also hosted international works of art.

In the 14th year of the "Mashhad International Urban Arts Festival" in addition to domestic works of art, it has also hosted international works of art, which begins a new chapter in the artistic manifestations of this metropolis.

Pakistani naval fleet docks at Iran's Bandar Abbas Port

A Pakistani naval fleet has docked at the 1st Naval Zone of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran at Bandar Abbass Port.

The Deputy Commander of the 1st Naval Zone of the Army of the Islamic Republic of the Iranian army Ghader Vazifeh welcomed the Pakistani fleet at Bandar Abbas port upon their arrival during a ceremony.

Iranian diplomat blames US for Afghanistan’s situation

Blaming US for being responsible for current Afghanistan’s unstable situation, Secretary of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations said that US presence in West Asia brings about nothing but chaos and instability to the region.

Secretary of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in meeting with Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Mette Knudsen.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, security concerns, ISIL terrorism and the future of governance in the country.

China top customer of Iranian saffron in March-October: IRICA

China topped the list of major saffron buyers from Iran in the seven months to October 22, shows figures by the Iranian customs office (IRICA) despite a fall in sales of the lucrative spice this calendar year.

IRICA spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday that Chinese purchases of saffron from Iran in the March-October period had topped $18.26 million, accounting for more than 30% of the sales of the spice over the period.

Iran, Iraq discuss mutual ties

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi met and held talks with the Iraqi Minister of Justice Salar Abdul Sattar Mohammad Hussein to discuss mutual ties.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues including the exchange of convicted individuals and prisoners.

Iran has four satellites at hand to launch

Iran has four satellites in the final testing phase and ready to launch, a report has said.

Iran has four satellites in the final testing phase and ready to launch, a report by IRNA on the new achievements by the Iranian aerospace companies has said.

The report said that the 'Zafar 2' satellite is in the final stages of its completion, while 'Nahid 1 and 2' are ready and "Pars 1" has been handed over to the Iranian Space Agency.

In the meantime, the Orbital Transmission System (Saman 1), as well as the 'Arash' space engine, are also undergoing final tests.

