Apr 7, 2021

IAEA to support Vienna ongoing consultations: Grossi

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) –The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that IAEA is prepared to support the ongoing consultations in Vienna from its impartial technical perspective.

Rafael Mariano Grossi in a tweet on Wednesday announced that he had met with Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley, who is chairing the US delegation in Vienna. "In Timely exchange with @USEnvoyIran Robert Malley."

"The @IAEAorg continues its work and is prepared to support the ongoing consultations from its impartial technical perspective," he added.

Washington has to remove those sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA if Iran is prepared to reverse its retaliatory measures to reduce its commitments to the deal, claimed Robert Malley.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was be held in Vienna on Tuesday with the presence of the Iranian and P4 + 1 delegations (Germany, France, Russia, China and the United Kingdom) and the EU representative. 

