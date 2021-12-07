France reacts to Iran's proposals in Vienna talks

The French Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that the time needed to revive the Iran nuclear deal was running out, Sputnik reported.

The French Foreign Ministry also claimed that Tehran was pursuing its nuclear program on a very dangerous course, while it did not talk about the US unilateral and illegitimate withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, while the Europeans continued to remain indifferent to those violations.

The French Foreign Ministry the proposals offered by Iran in the Vienna talks with the aim of reaching an agreement in the talks quickly are inconsistent with the interests of all parties.

The reaction of the French government comes a day after the German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Mon that proposals made by Iran on its nuclear program were not acceptable.

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna handed over two documents on the removal of sanctions and on nuclear issues to the other negotiating parties on December 2.

Iran’s chief negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in a recent interview that the two drafts Tehran presented to the P4+1 “cannot be rejected,” urging for the immediate removal of all the US sanctions.

Moreover, Bagheri Kani said after meeting with Russian officials in Moscow earlier today that Iran has entered a new round of Vienna talks with new and constructive initiatives.

The top Iranian negotiator also said that the Vienna talks will resume on Thursday, adding that Tehran is waiting for the practical steps from the Western powers.

