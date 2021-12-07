  1. Politics
Dec 7, 2021

Top negotiator:

Iran entered new Vienna talks with constructive initiatives

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – After meeting with Russian officials in Moscow, Iranian chief negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Iran has entered a new round of Vienna talks with new and constructive initiatives.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani, who heads the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks, met with his Russian counterpart to discuss the latest developments revolving around JCPOA talks in Vienna in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon.

After the meeting with Sergey Ryabkov, Bagheri Kani described the bilateral Iran-Russia relations as "privileged" that are continuing in various fields.

The top Iranian negotiator also said that Iran has had consultations with Russia on various issues, including the Vienna talks.

He further said that the Iranians also have interactions with the Chinese as well, saying that after consulting with the Russians and Chinese Iran entered the new round of talks with "new and constructive initiatives."

The Iranian diplomat further said that Iranian negotiators also held talks with other parties on the sidelines of the Vienna talks last Monday.

The deputy foreign minister also noted that the Vienna talks will resume on Thursday, adding that "We are waiting for the practical steps from the West."

