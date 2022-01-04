S Korean Vice FM to meet JCPOA negotiators in Vienna talks

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 4, 2022, Yonhap reported.

The sources added that Jong-Kun is scheduled to head for Vienna, where the talks are underway.

He will meet representatives of Iran, China, Russia, France, Britain, Germany as well as the United States in Vienna.

According to the report, the senior South Korean official also plans to meet with the Austrian Deputy Foreign Minister during his five-day visit.

This comes as South Korea's debt to Iran is worth a total of seven billion dollars, which has not been paid since September 2018 under the pretext of US sanctions.

Although South Korea is not a member of the JCPOA, however, due to US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran it has delayed the transfer of Iranian frozen funds to the country.

