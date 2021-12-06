Efforts continue to revive Iran nuclear deal: Russia dep. FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali on Monday to discuss Vienna talks on JCPOA.

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in reaction to remarks by a senior official at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that these remarks show that there is still room for further negotiations.

The Russian diplomat also on Saturday defended Iran's "reasonable and justified" demands to obtain guarantees that the US would not withdraw from the JCPOA again.

