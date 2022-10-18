JCPOA revival to be achieved in November: Ulyanov

"In my humble opinion, the goal of #JCPOA restoration will be achieved in the second part of November. There is no excuse for derailing the nuclear deal," Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the International Organizations in Vienna wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Ulyanov made the comments after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said, "NuclearDeal is w/in reach. Though, many external factors affect the situation. It doesn’t help achieve the end goal."

"As before, we believe that restoration of JCPOA is in the interest of all & can contribute to enhancing regional security," Ryabkov said, according to the Twitter account of Russian Mission Vienna.

In an effort to increase pressure on Iran, EU foreign policy official Josep Borrell, on Monday, denied the possibility of progress in the Vienna talks.

Rob Malley, the Biden administration's Iran envoy, claimed on Monday that reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic “is not even on the agenda” and “not the focus, because there is no movement.”

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, abandoned the Iran deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

Iranian officials have, time and again, asserted that upon potentially lifting the sanctions, Washington should be able to guarantee that it would not return the bans again.

Iranian foreign minister recently said that an agreement is possible if the American side adopts a realistic approach towards the JCPOA negotiations.

