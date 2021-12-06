All sanctions under Maximum Pressure inconsistent with JCPOA

Referring to illegal US sanctions imposed on Iran after Trump's unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA in 2018, Abolfazl Amouei, a member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission tweeted, "All sanctions under Maximum Pressure campaign are inconsistent with #JCPOA and aimed at violating its paragraph of 29 & UNSC Res. 2231."

"It should be a basis for 4+1 & US decision for #Compliance to Deal and lifting Iran sanctions", he said referring to the ongoing Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions against Tehran.

"They have received list of sanctions", Amouei also added.

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna handed over two documents on the removal of sanctions and on nuclear issues to the other negotiating parties on December 2.

Iran’s chief negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in a recent interview that the two drafts Tehran presented to the P4+1 “cannot be rejected,” urging for the immediate removal of all the United States' sanctions.

"What we have presented is the malfunctions and the blunders which were in the text of the [JCPOA] draft and we presented some modifications," Bagheri Kani said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, on Saturday defended Iran's "reasonable and justified" demands to obtain guarantees that the US would not withdraw from the JCPOA again.

