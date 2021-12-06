There is room for further negotiations: Ulyanov

Referring to recent remarks by a senior Iranian foreign ministry official, Russia’s Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations said that Iran's tone shows that there is room for further negotiations.

"The tone of these comments demonstrates that there is room for further negotiations, to my mind. As I repeatedly said to all our counterparts at the #ViennaTalks, patience, just patience and we will find common language. Let’s refrain from hasty conclusions," Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday.

Ulyanov's tweet came in response to a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official who said, "I think European parties & the US, did not expect Iran to enter into Vienna talks with a full text... That’s why the other parties, since receiving these drafts, raised the idea of a pause in the talks so as to return to capitals for consultations."

"Western parties could not object to the texts from legal perspective or could not describe them as contrary to #JCPOA. 1st, they were not even willing to grant privileges authorized by JCPOA. 2nd, they were not willing to re-discuss the issues in the drafts", the official tweeted.

"We consider our proposals as drafts subject to negotiation and we have also encouraged the other parties to put their clear texts and proposals on the table based on common principles and within the framework of the #JCPOA", the MFA official stressed.

The seventh round of talks on sanctions removal and reviving the JCPOA began on November 29 in the Austrian capital.

According to Mikhail Ulyanov, the talks on the nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna will resume this week after the participants carry out consultations in their respective capitals.

During the talks, Iran provided two documents on the removal of illegal US sanctions and Iran's nuclear activities to the other signatories to the JCPOA.

The Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows Iran's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has repeatedly asserted.

