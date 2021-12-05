Iran not to back down from its demands in negotiations

Iran will not back down from its demands for removal of the sanctions in the process of the reoperation of the 2015 nuclear deal, Ali Bagheri Kani said in an interview with the Italian news agency ANSA recently.

Given that it was the United States that withdrew from the agreement in 2018, so it has to take the first step, the Iranian diplomat added.

The top Iranian negotiator described the proposed drafts by Iran to P4+1 during the negotiation process as ‘documented and logical’ so that they can be a basis for negotiations.

He also added that during the talks, Iran presented its plans in the form of two proposed drafts, one of which is on the removal of the oppressive and illegal sanctions and the other is on the nuclear issue. These proposals are the basis for negotiation and the other side must provide a documented response to the Iranian team's proposals.

He further noted that he remains optimistic in the talks but after seeing lots of violations of the deal by the other parties, it would be naive to be very optimistic.

Earlier, the top Iranian negotiator told Qatari Al-Jazeera that the European parties admitted to the need to create a mechanism to verify the removal of sanctions during the talks, adding that a third document is prepared to be handed over to the P4+1 soon.

In response to a question about the possibility of reviving the agreement, the diplomat said, "It all depends on the behavior of the other parties, and if the European parties fully live up to their obligations and the American side returns to the agreement, it will be revived. Both sides are determined to return to the 2015 agreement."

