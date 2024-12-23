Iran to be granted EAEU observer status: Ushakov

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries will grant Iran an observer status at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held in St. Petersburg on December 26.

Russia hopes that the current government in Syria will show interest in joining BRICS group of the emerging economies, he also asserted.

Russia expects that several other countries will soon respond to the invitation to join BRICS as partners, Ushakov maintained.

Presently, more than 20 countries are interested in joining BRICS, he said, adding that the group's doors are open to like-minded countries.

Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia and Uzbekistan will join BRICS as partner countries from January 1, 2025.

At the end of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in St. Petersburg, the leaders will sign documents granting Iran an observer status in the union, he added.

