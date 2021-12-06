Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 6

Asia:
UAE national security advisor to visit Tehran Monday
Aftab:
Upcoming negotiations to be more realistic
Ebtekar:
Path of reviving JCPOA complicated
Etela'at:
US base in Syria targeted by rockets
Borrell says EU trying to preserve JCPOA
Iran:
Rockets hit US base in Syria
Javan:
President Raeisi says hopeful for future
Shargh:
Top negotiator: US must take first step
Kayhan:
Multiple attacks hit US base in Syria
Top negotiator: Iran not to back down from its demands in negotiations
