Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 6

TEHRAN, Dec. 6 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, December 6.

Asia:

UAE national security advisor to visit Tehran Monday

Aftab:

Upcoming negotiations to be more realistic

Ebtekar:

Path of reviving JCPOA complicated

Etela'at:

US base in Syria targeted by rockets

Borrell says EU trying to preserve JCPOA

Iran:

Rockets hit US base in Syria

Javan:

President Raeisi says hopeful for future

Shargh:

Top negotiator: US must take first step

Kayhan:

Multiple attacks hit US base in Syria

Top negotiator: Iran not to back down from its demands in negotiations

