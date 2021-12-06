Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 6

Asia:

UAE national security advisor to visit Tehran Monday

Aftab:

Upcoming negotiations to be more realistic

Ebtekar:

Path of reviving JCPOA complicated

Etela'at:

US base in Syria targeted by rockets

Borrell says EU trying to preserve JCPOA

Iran:

Rockets hit US base in Syria

Javan:

President Raeisi says hopeful for future

Shargh:

Top negotiator: US must take first step

Kayhan:

Multiple attacks hit US base in Syria

Top negotiator: Iran not to back down from its demands in negotiations

RHM/