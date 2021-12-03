JCPOA Joint Commission meeting wraps up

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which started on Friday afternoon at the level of deputies with the presence of the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 in Vienna, ended a few minutes ago.

Attendees reviewed the talks over the past few days.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Vienna for Tehran, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Bagheri Kani said the course of talks was reviewed during the JCPOA joint commission meeting on Friday.

The Iranian delegation stressed that Iran’s proposals on lifting illegal and cruel sanctions as well as the nuclear issue are still on the table, he said, adding that other participants called for more time to present documented and logical answers to Iran’s suggestions.

Accordingly, they were given the chance to discuss the issue in their countries and to continue talks in Vienna next week.

Iran submitted its proposal in the framework of lifting cruel sanctions and the nuclear issues on Wednesday night.

Iranian delegation has declared that Tehran is determined to reach a fair agreement, which guarantees Iran’s nuclear and economic rights.

ZZ/