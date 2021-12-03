JCPOA Joint Commission meeting kicks off in Vienna

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held in Austrian capital Vienna in the presence of political deputies and directors of the foreign ministers of Iran and P4+1 including Russia, China, UK, France and Germany.

Iranian delegation is headed by Ali Bagheri Kani top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs.

Yesterday, it was announced that Iranian negotiating delegation submitted its proposals and texts to the other side, and now the progress of talks depends on how other side responds to the Iranian delegation’s proposals.

The first document is related to the removal of sanctions while the second document is related to the nuclear issues.

In a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to some discussions raised in the recent nuclear talks and reminded that Islamic Republic of Iran has participated in nuclear talks in Vienna with serious determination and goodwill despite US breach of its promise and inaction of three European countries including UK, France and Germany in fulfilling their JCPOA obligations.

Iranian delegation has a clear, tangible and practical plan at every stage of negotiations, he said, adding the West must also present its real initiative in removing sanctions and put an end to the repetition of previous behavior that violates inalienable rights and interests of the Iranian people.

MA/5366418