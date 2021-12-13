Amir-Abdollahian congrats German new foreign minister

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that historical relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Federal Republic of Germany, which dates back to more than one hundred and fifty years ago, have led to the formation of deep ties between the two countries.

This friendly and amicable relations between the two countries based on mutual respect and interests could put the two countries on the path of sound interaction and understanding in spite of all challenges facing ahead, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Federal Republic of Germany also have high capacities to jointly and constructively meet the challenges of today's world at international and regional arenas, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

He expressed hope that the relations between the two nations and two governments of Iran and Germany will expand more in the new era.

