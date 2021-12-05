'Dental Floss' goes to Sedicicorto Intl. Film Festival

Directed by Saeed Sadeghi and Farshd Hashemi, 'Dental Floss' will be screened at the 4th edition of the Iranfest section of the Sedicicorto International Film Festival.

The Sedicicorto International Film Festival is a competitive short film festival held each October in the Italian city of Forlì since 2004. Since 2018, an Iran short film festival is organised annually along with the Sedicicorto. All screenings are held in the theatres of the old town of Forlì.

The festival will be held on December 16-18, 2021.

