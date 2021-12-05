  1. Culture
Dec 5, 2021, 11:00 PM

'Dental Floss' goes to Sedicicorto Intl. Film Festival

'Dental Floss' goes to Sedicicorto Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'Dental Floss' will take part in the 18th Sedicicorto International Film Festival in Italy.

Directed by Saeed Sadeghi and Farshd Hashemi, 'Dental Floss' will be screened at the 4th edition of the Iranfest section of the Sedicicorto International Film Festival. 

The Sedicicorto International Film Festival is a competitive short film festival held each October in the Italian city of Forlì since 2004. Since 2018, an Iran short film festival is organised annually along with the Sedicicorto. All screenings are held in the theatres of the old town of Forlì.

The festival will be held on December 16-18, 2021. 

ZZ/5367978

News Code 181420
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181420/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News