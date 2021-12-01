“To Die in the Pure Water” shines at Swedish Sama FilmFest.

“To Die in the Pure Water” is about a young Afghan man who is faced with the dilemma of choosing between converting to Christianity to obtain a European visa or continuing to live as a Muslim with all his problems.

SAMA International Film Festival was held from November 25 to 28, 2021 in Stockholm Sweden.

The International Sama Film Festival displays and presents the works of filmmakers of Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkey, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries which experience less focus on their works in Nordic festivals.

The festival also focuses on films by European and American filmmakers about Asia and presents their works of documentaries and long cinematic films.

Also ‘When the Moon Was Full’, directed by Narges Abyar, was screened at this international festival.

RHM/5365372