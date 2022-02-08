Oman eyes promoting trade-economic ties with Iran: min.

Speaking in 19th Summit of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, held in Omani capital Muscat on Tuesday, Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin Iranian Minister of Industry added that the two countries of Iran and Oman have established longstanding and age-old relations with each other which dates back to many years ago and this amicable and friendly relations between the two countries will pave the way for further promotion of trade ties.

At this Summit, Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi called the visit of Iran’s Minister of Industry to Oman as conveying a message to further strengthen trade relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Oman and emphasized the deepening of economic relations between the two countries.

While welcoming the visiting Iranian trade-economic delegation to the Omani capital pf Muscat, he voiced readiness of his country for promoting trade and economic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran

The 19th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Cooperation Commission kicked off in Muscat, capital of Oman on Tuesday and will run until tomorrow Feb. 09.

With the coordination made in this regard, a number of 11 cooperation documents will be reviewed between the two countries.

On the visit three-day visit by the Iranian delegation, 10 Iranian companies with 20 businessmen as representatives of the private sector are accompanying the Iranian Industry Minister to Muscat.

These companies include two prominent mining companies, three pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies, two companies in the field of energy and five companies in the field of food and aquaculture.

The text of the agreement of 19th Iran-Oman Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be compiled in cooperation with private sectors of the two countries.

