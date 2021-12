Asia:

Iraq ready to pay off its debt to Iran

Aftab:

Atmosphere in Vienna positive

Ebtekar:

FM spox.: Iran diplomacy is result-oriented

Positive signals witnessed in Vienna

Etemad:

Tehran ranked as world's fourth most polluted city

Etela'at:

Washington ready to lift sanctions inconsistent with JCPOA

Javan:

Raeisi to Macron: Sanctions removal only way to advance Vienna talks

Kayhan:

First day of Vienna talks dedicated to sanction removal

RHM/