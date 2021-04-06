  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 6

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, April 06.

Ebtekar:

Iran has not attached importance to positive, negative signals of Biden admin.: FM spox

Ettela’at:

Khatibzadeh names lifting of sanctions, method of implementing JCPOA commitments as focus of Vienna meeting

Iran:

JCPOA scenarios in Vienna

Rob Malley: US ready for bilateral return to JCPOA

Jomhuri Eslami:

Efforts in Vienna to lift sanctions

Elements linked to foreign intelligence agencies arrested in East Azarbaijan

Shargh:

Vienna meeting no different than previous JCPOA meetings, FM spokesman says

Kayhan:

US has no right to attend JCPOA JC without removing sanctions

