Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 6

Ebtekar:
Iran has not attached importance to positive, negative signals of Biden admin.: FM spox
Ettela’at:
Khatibzadeh names lifting of sanctions, method of implementing JCPOA commitments as focus of Vienna meeting
Iran:
JCPOA scenarios in Vienna
Rob Malley: US ready for bilateral return to JCPOA
Jomhuri Eslami:
Efforts in Vienna to lift sanctions
Elements linked to foreign intelligence agencies arrested in East Azarbaijan
Shargh:
Vienna meeting no different than previous JCPOA meetings, FM spokesman says
Kayhan:
US has no right to attend JCPOA JC without removing sanctions
MAH
Your Comment