Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 2

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, December 2.

Armane Melli

Why does UAE turn to Iran?

Asia:

Nobody knows what will happen in Vienna talks

Ebtekar:

Time running out for the US to correct its most foolsih decision

Etela'at:

UN hails Iran for sheltering refugees, fighting drug trafficking

Iran:

The budget for next fiscal year focuses on neutralizing sanctions

Jame Jam:

Putin draws redline on NATO

Javan:

Raeisi attends a rally held by families of patients with rare diseases 

Jomhouriyeh Eslami:

Skirmishes at Iran-Afghanistan shared borders

Donyaye Eghtesad: 

Losers and winners of the agreement

Shargh:

Challenge of guarantees and the future of the sanctions

Kayhan:

Western powers worried after Iran changes course in Vienna talks

