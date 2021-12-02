Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 2

Armane Melli
Why does UAE turn to Iran?
Asia:
Nobody knows what will happen in Vienna talks
Ebtekar:
Time running out for the US to correct its most foolsih decision
Etela'at:
UN hails Iran for sheltering refugees, fighting drug trafficking
Iran:
The budget for next fiscal year focuses on neutralizing sanctions
Jame Jam:
Putin draws redline on NATO
Javan:
Raeisi attends a rally held by families of patients with rare diseases
Jomhouriyeh Eslami:
Skirmishes at Iran-Afghanistan shared borders
Donyaye Eghtesad:
Losers and winners of the agreement
Shargh:
Challenge of guarantees and the future of the sanctions
Kayhan:
Western powers worried after Iran changes course in Vienna talks
