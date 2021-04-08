Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 8

Arman-e Melli:

Attack against Iranian ship with aim of undermining Vienna talks

Step-for-step return to JCPOA to inflict more damages: expert

Ebtekar:

Hopes for revival of a deal in Vienna

The need for a two-week lockdown in Tehran

Ettela’at:

Military targets in Jeddah hit by Yemeni drones, missiles

Vienna meeting successful

Araghchi names removing of sanctions the most essential measure

Iran:

Salehi: Iran enrichment capacity at 16,500 SWUs

Jam-e Jam:

Kamalvandi: Arak reactor ready for test

Jomhuri Eslami:

Positive assessments from Vienna meeting

Coronavirus bomb explodes in Iran

Kayhan:

Revoking of sanction does not need negotiations; leave Vienna

