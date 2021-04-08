Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 8

Arman-e Melli:
Attack against Iranian ship with aim of undermining Vienna talks
Step-for-step return to JCPOA to inflict more damages: expert
Ebtekar:
Hopes for revival of a deal in Vienna
The need for a two-week lockdown in Tehran
Ettela’at:
Military targets in Jeddah hit by Yemeni drones, missiles
Vienna meeting successful
Araghchi names removing of sanctions the most essential measure
Iran:
Salehi: Iran enrichment capacity at 16,500 SWUs
Jam-e Jam:
Kamalvandi: Arak reactor ready for test
Jomhuri Eslami:
Positive assessments from Vienna meeting
Coronavirus bomb explodes in Iran
Kayhan:
Revoking of sanction does not need negotiations; leave Vienna
