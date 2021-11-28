Iranian negotiators meet with EU, Russia, China diplomats

"The Iranian team arrived on Saturday in Vienna and started meetings which continued on Sunday at an expert level with the heads of the Russian and Chinese negotiating teams, as well as the EU Coordinator Enrique Mora," the acting head of Iran's Mission in the IAEA Board of Governors Mohammad Reza Ghaebithe said, according to a translated version of his words by France 24.

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet last night that informal bilateral consultations had begun between Iran and P4+1 in preparation for the Monday meeting.

Iran's top negotiator and foreign minister both repeated on Friday that full removal of the sanctions would be the only thing on the table in Vienna.

The Iranian diplomatic delegation is led by deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

