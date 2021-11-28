Ulyanov says positive atmosphere in Vienna ahead of talks

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has told Ria Novosti that there is an atmosphere in Vienna ahead of talks between Iran and P4+1 on the removal of sanctions.

Ulyanov also said that there is still a chance that an agreement will be reached and the utmost effort is needed to conclude the talks successfully.

The Russian diplomat further expressed his willingness to hear what the Iranian negotiators will say in tomorrow's meeting.

Ulyanov said in a tweet last night that informal bilateral consultations had begun between Iran and P4+1 in preparation for the Monday meeting.

Moreover, it was reported earlier on Sunday that Iran's negotiating team, led by Ali Bagheri Kani, held bilateral and trilateral meetings in Vienna with the diplomatic delegations of Russia, China as well as the EU.

