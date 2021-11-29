Iranian-Azerbaijani relations to develop in all areas: Aliyev

"As friends and brothers, we have exchanged views on Iranian-Azerbaijani relations. We have decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas. Our peoples are fraternal peoples, our countries are fraternal countries, and the issues discussed today show again that Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are at a very high level," said Ilham Aliyev to the press after the meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

The Iranian delegation headed by President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Turkmenistan's capital of Ashgabat on Saturday night for the 13th ECO summit in the Turkmen capital

On the sidelines of the ECO meeting, the Iranian president held several bilateral meetings with leaders of different regional countries in addition to delivering a speech at the summit in the morning of Sunday.

During the meeting with the Azeri President, Iranian President Raeisi recalled Iran's support for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity, stressing that experience has shown that regional countries have always been able to resolve issues among themselves through understanding and negotiation.

He further welcomed the suggestion by Azerbaijan's President to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and develop transit routes with the presence of Iranian companies.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a trilateral gas swap deal in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Sunday in the presence of presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Under the agreement, which was signed by the oil ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan on Sunday evening after the end of the bilateral meeting between Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Ilham Aliyev, 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas a year was agreed to be transferred from Turkmenistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan via Islamic Republic Iran.

ZZ/FNA14000907000902