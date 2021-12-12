Turkmen pres. orders to develop, strengthen ties with Iran

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed ambassadors of the country heading to Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Republic of Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation with the governments of these countries to prepare for another summit of the Caspian Sea littoral states, Trend News of Azerbaijan Republic reported.

The corresponding instruction was given during an expanded meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

The President of Turkmenistan called on ambassadors of Turkmenistan to strengthen their cooperation with the mentioned countries and prepare them for the summit of the Caspian littoral states.

“The summit has not been held this year for certain reasons,” the Turkmen president added.

“As soon as the situation improves, we will hold the summit at a high level,” the president said, stressing that the priority task for the future is to constantly monitor this issue.

In his recent visit to the Republic of Turkmenistan, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in explanation of achievements of 15th edition of summit of leaders of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) said that all member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) agreed that economic cooperation between member states should be increased.

"It was also emphasized at the summit that economic and trade opportunities of the countries should be developed in such a way that we can witness that the ECO has been able to take further steps."

