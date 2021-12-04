Iran urges for resumption of direct Tehran-Baku flights

Speaking in a meeting with Azerbaijan Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizadeh in Tehran on Saturday, Ali Nikzad Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker and Chairman of Iran-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group emphasized the immediate resumption of direct flights between Tehran and Baku.

During the meeting, Nikzad pointed to the significance of talks between Iranian and Azeri lawmakers and said, "We welcome strengthening of relations between lawmakers of parliaments of the two countries."

Parliamentary talks can have a significant impact on facilitating and accelerating cooperation between the two governments, he underlined.

Emphasizing the need for reconstructing the liberated areas in Nagorno-Karabakh, Iran’s deputy parliament speaker added, "Given the deep ties between the two countries and good neighborhood policy, it is expected that capacity of Iranian companies should be used optimally to participate in reconstruction and restoration of archeological works as well as supplying water and electricity in the liberated areas."

Azeri envoy to Iran, for his part, said that the Republic of Azerbaijan attaches great importance for its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is hoped that the two countries will witness strengthening of dialogue between lawmakers of the two parliaments of Iran and Azerbaijan at various levels.

Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are friendly and cordial and given the commonalities between the two nations, President of Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has called the border between the two countries ‘a border of friendship’, Alizadeh added.

The Republic of Azerbaijan welcomes strengthening of cooperation with the Iranian side in various fields and is ready to delegations between the two countries to accelerate the enhance of the level of relations between the two countries, he added.

