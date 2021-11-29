Iran-Turkey High Commission to be held in Erdogan's visit

Referring to the long-standing relationship between Iran and Turkey, Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Sunday wrote that the Iranian and Turkish presidents agreed to convene a High Commission meeting during Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Tehran.

He also said that the meeting of Ebrahim Raeis and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkmen capital on Sunday took place in a very friendly and cordial atmosphere, adding that during the meeting, they discussed the comprehensive development of relations and the removal of some obstacles.

The Iranian delegation headed by President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Turkmenistan's capital of Ashgabat on Saturday night for the 15th ECO summit in the Turkmen capital.

On the sidelines of the ECO meeting, the Iranian president held several bilateral meetings with leaders of different regional countries in addition to delivering a speech at the summit in the morning of Sunday.

Putting emphasis on the development of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in bilateral and regional issues the Presidents of Iran and Turkey stressed taking advantage of all capacities for the comprehensive development of Tehran-Ankara relations.

ZZ/IRN84558753