Tehran ready to hold talks with Vienna on HR, judicial coop.

Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi held a meeting with the Austrian Ambassador Wolfgang Dietrich Heim to discuss judicial cooperation between the two countries, saying that judicial diplomacy is a way of mutual understanding and it helps solve problems that cannot be solved through political solutions.

Emphasizing Iran's readiness for human rights talks with other countries, Gharibabadi criticized politicizing the issue of human rights. He said that unfortunately, some countries use human rights as a tool against others to achieve their foreign policy goals.

The official pointed to the human rights resolution against Iran as a clear example of politically motivated action in the field of human rights, saying that there are some countries that have not held even one single election but they make allegations against Iran with the support of western powers.

Gharibabadi went on to criticize the Western approach in supporting Canada's resolution against Iran, adding that Canada is one of the main violators of human rights.

Violating indigenous human rights, crimes against children and blatant violations of the rights of Iranians living in Canada by depriving them of consular services are just some of Canada's human rights abuses, according to the secretary of the Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibabadi pointed out that western countries are also to blame for violating human rights as there have been many cases of human rights violations in these countries. He also said human rights itself will fall victim to double standards in the field of human rights.

The Austrian envoy, for his part, explained his countries’ approach toward human rights, welcoming the idea of talks on human rights and the exchange of judicial cooperation with the aim of creating a mutual understanding and exchange of experiences.

