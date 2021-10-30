Gharibabadi reacts to Swedish FM's baseless remarks

In a tweet on Sat., Gharibabadi wrote, "I draw the attention of Sweden FM on Oct. 19 statement of several UN Human Rights Experts titled "Sweden Over-compliance with US sanctions harms Iranians’ right to health."

"A Swedish bandage maker's decision to halt shipments to Iran shows how over-compliance with US sanctions harms the ability of Iranian patients to enjoy their human rights, particularly the rights to health, to be free from physical and psychological pain, inhuman treatment and the right to life," he added.

The Swedish Foreign Minister's comments on the human rights situation in Iran come at a time when this country is one of the top six arms exporters in the world and in the past five years, it has exported a variety of advanced and sophisticated weapons and military equipment to Saudi Arabia and UAE, he said, adding that this country has also been one of founders of human rights resolutions against Islamic Republic of Iran.

