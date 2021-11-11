Iran has fallen victim to inhuman sanctions, terrorism

"In the meeting of diplomatic community with the Judiciary Head, I raised a point: Iran is a victim of terrorism, 17000 of innocent people have been martyred by MKO terrorist group which is freely moving in European safe heavens, 5 nuclear scientists have been assassinated," Vice-President of Iran's Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary General of the I.R of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted on Thursday.

"Iran's big hero to combat terrorism was martyred by the U.S regime, Iran is under inhumane U.S sanctions. Nevertheless, those who have closed their eyes on these atrocities or supporting them are seen as hr defenders, while Iran is being accused of human rights violations.!" he said on his second post on his Twitter page.

These tweets by the Iranian human rights official come a few days after on Tuesday in a meeting with the ambassadors of more than 65 countries and also the heads of international organizations residing in Tehran he pointed to the unilateral sanctions, terrorism and some political approaches as obstacles and restrictions as obstacles that hindering the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts in the field of human rights.

"We expect all countries to counter the adoption the politically motivated approaches by some countries in the field of human rights," Gharibabadi said, adding that unilateral sanctions are illegal and contrary to international law and the UN Charter.

Moreover, in an apparent reference to gatherings in European countries and the United States organized by the MKO terrorist organization which are usually attended by the hawkish US politicians, Gharibabadi lambasted the Western countries for their double standards regarding human rights. He pointed out that while the Western governments sponsor the atrocities committed by the MKO Iranian innocent Iranians, they make claims on the human rights situation in Iran.

