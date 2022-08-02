Islamic Human Rights Award kicks off

Iran Judiciary head Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, Foreign Minster Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a number of other senior officials, as well as ambassadors of Islamic countries in Tehran are participating in the event.

During the ceremony, a scholar with outstanding work in explaining Islamic human rights will be honored and a martyr will be commemorated.

Following some sessions by the committee, the award will be given to two individuals.

The Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Award is an honorary award that the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran grants to human rights activists or victims of human rights violations (either natural or legal persons) effectively and prominently involved in domains enumerated hereinunder, notwithstanding religion, race, color, gender and nationality, the website of Iran's high council for human rights reported.

Winners of the Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Committee will receive a plaque of honor and a certificate of merit as well as 10 full-size gold coins, the source added.

