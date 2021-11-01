Iran slams UN Human Rights rapporteur silence on US sanctions

Referring to Rehman’s excessive obedience for certain countries, such as the United States and Sweden, which is documented in a declaration by a group of independent UN special rapporteurs and technicians, Iran's Judiciary Deputy for International Affairs and Secretary of High Council for Human Rights Gharibabadi said, "Javaid Rehman’s intentional silence about the status of the fundamental rights of the Iranian patients, which is deteriorating due to the US sanctions, followed by the support of some other countries, is repeated violation of the human rights of the Iranian nation, and leaves room for no doubt about the biased nature of his reports and lack of his independence, teaming him up with those who breach the human rights, not those who defend the Iranian nation’s human rights."

This rapporteur attaches value to any political declaration against Iran, attends the gatherings of the terrorist groups, and bases his reports on biased and deviated information, but is not yielding to identifying the real cases of breaching the human rights of the Iranian nation, leaving no doubt that the special rapporteur’s reports on Iran are based on politicizing and need to be ended, he added.

A group of UN technicians and human rights rapporteurs a few days ago issued a joint communique in which they have referred to Javaid Rehman’s over-obedience of some countries of the unilateral US sanctions, considering their move obvious breaching of the Iranian nation’s rights to have access to health and their other human rights.

MNA/IRN84524810