  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2021, 8:40 AM

Gharibabadi:

HR advocates' silence given Israel audacity to ridicule HRC

HR advocates' silence given Israel audacity to ridicule HRC

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Iran's Secretary of High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi said that the so-called silence of human rights advocates has given the Israeli regime the audacity to ridicule the UN Human Rights Council.

"Silence of so-called human rights protectors against gross violations by Israel has given this regime the audacity to ridicule the HRC by tearing up its President' report to the UNGA. The report reflects also the results of the Investigation Commission large part of it condemns and criticizes Israel," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet referring to tearing up the report of UN Human Rights Council by a representative of the Zionist regime of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Ardan. 

"This is the second time after the regime's ambassador did the same in 1975 after the UN announced Zionism as a form of racism. This behavior proves that the work of the Commission should continue," he added.

ZZ/IRN84526005

News Code 180280
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180280/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News