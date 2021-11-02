HR advocates' silence given Israel audacity to ridicule HRC

"Silence of so-called human rights protectors against gross violations by Israel has given this regime the audacity to ridicule the HRC by tearing up its President' report to the UNGA. The report reflects also the results of the Investigation Commission large part of it condemns and criticizes Israel," Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet referring to tearing up the report of UN Human Rights Council by a representative of the Zionist regime of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Ardan.

"This is the second time after the regime's ambassador did the same in 1975 after the UN announced Zionism as a form of racism. This behavior proves that the work of the Commission should continue," he added.

