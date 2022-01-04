Iran, France discuss boosting coop. on judicial issues

Referring to the experience of expert dialogues on legal and judicial issues with some European countries, Gharibabadi said that Iran is ready to exchange views with France in this field.

Gharibabadi added that the expert judicial dialogues could also help the countries to come to a better mutual understanding.

He also criticized the approaches and double standards of some countries towards the issue of human rights, saying that cooperation and dialogue are effective tools for the promotion of human rights, and it's not related to politics or dual approaches.

Explaining the human rights policies of Tehran, Gharibabadi stated that the Iranian laws and regulations stipulate the promotion and respect for human rights.

He also added that Iran is also a member of several human rights conventions and treaties to which it provides periodic reports on their implementation.

Philippe Thiébaud, for his part, explained his country's views on human rights and welcomed Iran's proposal on exchanging legal and judicial dialogues.

MP/IRN84602393