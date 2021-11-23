1.5 tons of opium seized in south Iran

The Prosecutor of Kangan County in Bushehr Province in the south of Iran Akbar Ahmadi told reporters on Monday night that a big shipment of narcotics, that was planned to be transferred to the central cities in Iran was identified and seized by intelligence and judicial forces in Kangan.

The prosecutor said that the consignment contained 1,530 kg of opium that was seized in two residential houses in the southern city.

He further said that Judicial measures to arrest drug traffickers are still underway.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing off its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

