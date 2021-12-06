Police seize 602 kg narcotics in southeastern Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Monday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police forces of the province, a drug-trafficking band that was trying to transfer a drug consignment from Mehrestan to Iranshahr county and then to central provinces of the country, was identified.

Taheri noted that in this operation 3 smugglers were arrested and some 602 kg of narcotics including 350 kg of hashish,196 kg of opium and 56 kg of heroin seized by the police forces.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

