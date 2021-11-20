Police confiscate 1,480 kg of opium in South Khorasan

Colonel Naser Farshid broke the news on Saturday, noting that after investigating a suspicious truck on Deyhuk-Kerman highway, the police forces confiscated 1,480 kilograms of opium.

According to the commander, 1 smuggler was arrested and handed to the judicial officials.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

