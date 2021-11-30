  1. Politics
Dec 1, 2021, 1:00 AM

552 kg of narcotics seized in S Iran

552 kg of narcotics seized in S Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – The Police Chief of the Kerman Province Brigadier General Abdolreza Nazeri announced that 552 kg of illicit drugs have been seized in Kerman City.

The police forces of the province were sent to one of the mountainous areas of Kerman city immediately after they have received some reports about a vehicle carrying narcotics, Abdolreza Nazeri said on Tuesday.

He added that the police forces managed to seize 501 kilograms of opium and 51 kilograms of hashish during the operation. 

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MP/IRN84560733 

News Code 181270
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181270/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News