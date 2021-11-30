552 kg of narcotics seized in S Iran

The police forces of the province were sent to one of the mountainous areas of Kerman city immediately after they have received some reports about a vehicle carrying narcotics, Abdolreza Nazeri said on Tuesday.

He added that the police forces managed to seize 501 kilograms of opium and 51 kilograms of hashish during the operation.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

