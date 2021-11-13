Intelligence forces bust over 25 tons of drugs in Zahedan

According to the Public Relations of Intelligence Ministry of Iran, following the intelligence activities of intelligence forces in Sistan and Baluchestan province, a number of drugs-smuggling gangs in Zahedan were identified and dismantled in various separate operations in the first 6 months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting from March 21).

During the operations, more than 25 tons of various kinds of narcotics and 36 vehicles were seized in addition to the confiscation of 3 weapons and some ammunition.

Meanwhile, 36 smugglers were arrested during the same period and 2 culprits were also killed.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

