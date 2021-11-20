Police seize over 2 tons of narcotics in southeastern Iran

The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Saturday saying that following the intelligence activities of the police forces of the province in Iranshahr and Zahedan cities, an organized drug trafficking band dismantled in southeastern Iran.

He added that with timely action of police forces the hideouts and depots of this band were surrounded in Iranshahr and Zahedan.

Taheri further said that 6 smugglers were arrested in the operation and 2,169 kg of narcotics consisting of 854 kg of crystal, 778 kg of hashish, 129 kg of heroin and 408 kg of opium were seized.

