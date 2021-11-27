Police confiscate 125 kg of narcotics in Kermanshah

Chief of Kermanshah Province Police Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan broke the news on Saturday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotics police busted 125 kg of grass in this province.

Javidan said that following the timely and intelligence action, anti-narcotic police managed to identify a company in the Biston Industrial complex transporting grass in date packages.

During the operation, a man and a woman were arrested who were handed over to judicial offices for further investigations.

