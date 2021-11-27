  1. Politics
Nov 27, 2021, 3:39 PM

Police confiscate 125 kg of narcotics in Kermanshah

Police confiscate 125 kg of narcotics in Kermanshah

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – The commander of Kermanshah police announced the confiscation of 125 kilograms of grass in this province.

Chief of Kermanshah Province Police Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan broke the news on Saturday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotics police busted 125 kg of grass in this province.

Javidan said that following the timely and intelligence action, anti-narcotic police managed to identify a company in the Biston Industrial complex transporting grass in date packages. 

During the operation, a man and a woman were arrested who were handed over to judicial offices for further investigations.

JB/IRN84556796

News Code 181137
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181137/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News