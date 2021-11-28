Iran's Police confiscate 772 kg of morphine in South Khorasan

Colonel Naser Farshid broke the news on Monday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the police forces, a truck carrying narcotics that intended to transport illicit drugs to the central part of the country has been identified.

Some 772 kilograms of Morphine has been seized during the operation, he added.

He noted that a drug trafficker was arrested and handed over to judiciary offices for further investigations.

According to the commander, since the beginning of the current Iranian year (starting from March 21, 2021), 55 tons of various narcotics have been busted in South Khorasan province.

80 drug-trafficking gangs have been dismantled, he added, saying that 6,000 smugglers have been arrested in addition to the confiscation of 1400 vehicles in the same period.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing off its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

