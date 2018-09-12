Iranian prof. awarded with Japanese ‘Order of the Rising Sun’

The award-granting ceremony was held in Japanese Embassy to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday, based on which, ‘The Order of the Rising Sun” was awarded to Reza Yousefi Assistant Professor in Tutorial Workshops Center of Sharif University of Technology.

The Order of the Rising Sun was awarded to Prof. Reza Yousefi in April 2018. Prof. He is the first Iranian who managed to win ‘The Order of the Rising Sun’ along with flower motif (Kyoko Jitsu Shujushu).

Prof. Yousefi holds different positions, including the head of Japan Graduates Association in Iran, which is the association that has been set up for continuation of study of Iranians who have received scholarship of Japanese government.

Moreover, he is cultural and scientific attaché of embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan.

The Order of the Rising Sun is a Japanese order, established in 1875. The Order was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government, created on 10 April 1875 by decree of the Council of State. The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun. The design of the Rising Sun symbolizes energy as powerful as the rising sun in parallel with the "rising sun" concept of Japan ("Land of the Rising Sun").

