Gholami won the bronze medal in the men's +94 kg category on Tuesday in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship 2022 underway in the UAE.

As many as 1,700 fighters from 75 states have participated in the sporting event.

The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship 2022 is underway from 29 October to 8 November 2022 in Jiu-Jitsu Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AMK/IRN84935870