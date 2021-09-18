Iran Jiu-Jitsu team finishes third in Asian championships

At the end of the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the national Iranian team finished third in the overall medal table with 2 gold and 2 bronze medals.

Habib Ranjbar won the gold medal in the 94 kg weight category for Iran while Ali Akbarpour in the 85 kg weight category also grabbed another gold medal for the Iranian team.

Mehran Sattar and Rehan Mousavi also won bronze medals for Iran in the 62 kg.

The hosts, UAE, finished first in the overall medal table with 18 medals — four gold, four silver and 10 bronze — ahead of Kazakhstan, who finished second with two gold, three silver and three bronze.

