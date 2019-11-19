Iran wins bronze in Ju-Jitsu World C’ships

Alizadeh won the bronze medal of boy's -50kg category on Monday in the Ne-Waza discipline of the youth level.

The 2019 edition of JJIF World Championships started on Nov. 15 in Abu Dhabi and will run through Nov. 24. The competitions are held in categories of adults, youth, masters, and Para Ju-Jitsu with the participation of both men and women practitioners.

Iran has dispatched two practitioners in the youth, nine in senior level, and one in masters level. The senior competitions will start on Wednesday.

