US continues to create tensions in region: Shamkhani

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani arrived in India on Tuesday to attend the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in the Indian capital on 10th November.

Read admiral Shmakhani expressed his happiness with attendance in the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue, saying that the regional meeting started three years ago at Iran's initiative.

"In the meeting, we will try to explore crisis-making elements in the region, especially in Afghanistan in collaboration with the attending countries to help achieve lasting peace and stability and reach shared operational strategies," the top Iranian security official said.

"Although the United States was expelled from Afghanistan after 20 years of aggression and occupation, it continues to create crises in line with its strategy," he added.

He also noted that the India meeting will lay the good ground for holding bilateral meetings among the participating countries.

KI/IRN84535582